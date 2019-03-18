Apple entfernt Screen-Time-Konkurrenten – Phil Schiller schaltet sich in den Streit ein
Mit dem im Herbst 2018 erschienenen iOS 12 führte Apple Screen Time ein – eine Software zur Überwachung des Nutzungsverhaltens. Der Nutzer erhält detaillierte Einblicke, wie viel Zeit er in bestimmten Apps oder auf Webseiten zubringt. Apple will es Nutzern damit erleichtern, früh bestimmtes Suchtverhalten zu erkennen und Gegenmaßnahmen zu ergreifen. Bevor Apple Screen Time einführte, gab es bereits einige Apps im App Store, die ähnliche Funktionalität boten. Die New York Times und die App-Analyse-Firma Sensor Tower veröffentlichten nun, dass Apple 11 der 17 am meisten heruntergeladenen Programme dieser Art
aus dem Store verbannte
oder zumindest einschränkte.
Missbraucht Apple seine Macht im App Store?
Der Verdacht liegt nahe, dass Apple die Apps aus dem Store schmiss, um die eigene Lösung weiter zu verbreiten – ähnlich wie Apple dies derzeit vom Musik-Konkurrenten Spotify
vorgeworfen wird
. Auch die Niederländische Behörde für Verbraucherschutz und Märkte leitete eine Untersuchung gegen Apple ein, ob der Konzern seine
Machtstellung im App Store missbraucht
– das Ergebnis steht noch aus.
Schiller: MDM-Schnittstelle missbraucht, um an Informationen zu kommen
Durch diverse softwareseitige Mechanismen schränkt Apple den Zugriff auf Daten ein, welche von Apps ausgelesen werden können. Dies soll verhindern, dass Nutzer durch Apps ausspioniert und Daten an Dritte weitergegeben werden. Phil Schiller schaltete sich nun in die Diskussion ein und erklärt, warum die Apps aus dem Store geflogen oder in der Funktionalität eingeschränkt wurden: Offenbar verwendeten die meisten Hersteller von Screen-Time-artigen Apps das Mobile Device Management (MDM), um an die Informationen zur App-Nutzung auf iOS-Geräten zu kommen. Apps steht die Information, welche anderen Apps ein Nutzer installiert hat oder wie lange er diese nutzte, eigentlich nicht zur Verfügung – durch eine Lücke im MDM-System war es aber möglich, solche Apps zu entwickeln. MDM ist dazu gedacht, dass Firmen eine große Menge von iOS-Geräten und Macs administrieren können, ohne physikalischen Zugang zu den Geräten zu haben.
Hier die Original-Antwort von Schiller bezüglich der Screen-Time-Apps und MDM:
Thank you for being a fan of Apple and for your email.
I would like to assure you that the App Store team has acted extremely responsibly in this matter, helping to protect our children from technologies that could be used to violate their privacy and security. After you learn of some of the facts I hope that you agree. Unfortunately the New York Times article you reference did not share our complete statement, nor explain the risks to children had Apple not acted on their behalf. Apple has long supported providing apps on the App Store, that work like our ScreenTime feature, to help parents manage their children’s access to technology and we will continue to encourage development of these apps. There are many great apps for parents on the App Store, like “Moment - Balance Screen Time” by Moment Health and “Verizon Smart Family” by Verizon Wireless. However, over the last year we became aware that some parental management apps were using a technology called Mobile Device Management or “MDM” and installing an MDM Profile as a method to limit and control use of these devices. MDM is a technology that gives one party access to and control over many devices, it was meant to be used by a company on it’s own mobile devices as a management tool, where that company has a right to all of the data and use of the devices. The MDM technology is not intended to enable a developer to have access to and control over consumers’ data and devices, but the apps we removed from the store did just that. No one, except you, should have unrestricted access to manage your child’s device, know their location, track their app use, control their mail accounts, web surfing, camera use, network access, and even remotely erase their devices. Further, security research has shown that there is risk that MDM profiles could be used as a technology for hacker attacks by assisting them in installing apps for malicious purposes on users’ devices. When the App Store team investigated the use of MDM technology by some developers of apps for managing kids devices and learned the risk they create to user privacy and security, we asked these developers to stop using MDM technology in their apps. Protecting user privacy and security is paramount in the Apple ecosystem and we have important App Store guidelines to not allow apps that could pose a threat to consumers privacy and security. We will continue to provide features, like ScreenTime, designed to help parents manage their children’s access to technology and we will work with developers to offer many great apps on the App Store for these uses, using technologies that are safe and private for us and our children. Thank you, Phil Apple: Anbieter und Kontrollinstanz
Ob Apple tatsächlich die Apps aus dem Store entfernte, um die eigene Screen-Time-Funktion zu mehr Verbreitung zu verhelfen oder ob Apple dies wegen Sicherheitsbedenken tat, ist derzeit Gegenstand vieler Diskussionen. Merkwürdig ist, warum Apple trotz des strengen Review-Prozesses erst nach so langer Zeit auffällt, dass das MDM-Programm von den Anbietern missbraucht wird. Anders als bei dem derzeitigen Konflikt zwischen Apple Music und Spotify verdient Apple aber an Screen Time kein Geld: Apple Music ist ein kostenpflichtiger Streaming-Dienst, welcher in direkter Konkurrenz zu Spotify steht.
