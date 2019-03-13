Spotify kontert: "Jeder Monopolist sagt, er habe nichts Falsches getan"

Letzte Woche beschwerte sich Spotify vor der Europäischen Kommission, dass Apple seine Stellung am Markt ausnutze. Konkret geht es dabei um die Umsatzbeteiligung von Apple an Apps aus dem App Store, den Review-Prozess, Kundendaten und Restriktionen bei neuer Hardware, welche Spotify ein Dorn im Auge sind. Apple antwortete auf die Vorwürfe von Spotify und wirft dem Streaming-Dienst vor, alle Vorteile des Apple-Ökosystems ausnutzen aber keinerlei Gegenleistung erbringen zu wollen – Apple sei der Hauptgrund, warum Spotify so groß wurde.


Dies wollte Spotify natürlich nicht auf sich sitzen lassen und antwortet auf Apples Gegendarstellung: Die Antwort sei ziemlich genau das, was Spotify von dem Konzern erwartet habe. Jeder Monopolist sage, er habe nichts falsches gemacht und habe nur das Beste für Konkurrenten und Nutzer im Sinn. Man habe die Europäische Kommission eingeschaltet, da man eine klare Rechtsverletzung im Handeln von Apple sehe:

Every monopolist will suggest they have done nothing wrong and will argue that they have the best interests of competitors and consumers at heart. In that way, Apple's response to our complaint before the European Commission is not new and is entirely in line with our expectations.

We filed our complaint because Apple's actions hurt competition and consumers, and are in clear violation of the law. This is evident in Apple's belief that Spotify's users on iOS are Apple customers and not Spotify customers, which goes to the very heart of the issue with Apple. We respect the process the European Commission must now undertake to conduct its review.

Mit hoher Sicherheit wird dies nicht das letzte sein, was man von den Streitigkeiten der ehemaligen Partner hören wird. Apple Music nimmt Spotify stetig Marktanteile ab – insbesondere auf Apple-Geräten greifen immer mehr Streaming-Hörer zum Apple-eigenen Dienst anstatt Spotify zu abonnieren.

Kommentare

Dirk!18.03.19 09:54
Egal, wie die Details in diesem Konflikt nun wirklich sind, Spotify's Aussage ist ja wohl so ziemlich das letzte: Jeder Unschuldige würde auch sagen er habe nichts Falsches getan.
+3
macfreakz18.03.19 09:57
Eines vermisse ich von Apple: Eine Erklärung, warum es nicht erlaubt ist, eine Erklärung bzw. Link im App einzubauen, wie man sich für ein Premium Account registriert.
-1
Legoman
Legoman18.03.19 10:01
macfreakz
Eine Erklärung, warum es nicht erlaubt ist, eine Erklärung bzw. Link im App einzubauen, wie man sich für ein Premium Account registriert.
Na eben weil deswegen die Beteiligung Apples wegfallen würde.
Ich würde es jedenfalls nicht witzig finden, wenn z.B. mein Webhoster eine Umsatzbeteiligung an den Einnahmen meines Online-Shops haben wollte. Den geht's nix an, was ich mit seinem Traffic veranstalte.
+1
rafi18.03.19 10:21
Spotify will doch nur seine Monopolstellung behalten 😂
+1
gegy
gegy18.03.19 10:23
Wie ein trotziges Kind dieses Spotify. Macht es für mich noch unattraktiver. Damit rutscht es in der Wahl des Streaming Dienstes, denn ich demnächst abschließen möchte ganz nach hinten.
0

