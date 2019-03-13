Apple zu Spotifys Anschuldigungen: Vorteile mitnehmen, aber keinen Beitrag leisten
Spotify und Apple waren lange Zeit gute Partner: Der App Store eröffnete Spotify eine Menge neuer Möglichkeiten und Apple bewarb öfters den Dienst über die eigenen Werbekanäle. Die Einführung von Apple Music änderte allerdings für Spotify die Rahmenbedingungen deutlich: In den USA musste der beliebte Streamingdienst bereits einige Schläge hinnehmen, da Apple nun mehr als 50 Prozent des Marktes kontrolliert.
Die Vorwürfe von Spotify… Gestern legte Spotify
vor der Europäischen Kommission Beschwerde gegen Apple ein: Apple nutze seine Macht über das eigene Ökosystem gegen Konkurrenten aus. Konkret führt Spotify an, dass Apple die Zahlungsart im App Store vorschreibt: Alle Käufe müssen im App Store über In-App-Käufe abgewickelt werden – hier behält allerdings Apple im ersten Jahr 30 Prozent des Umsatzes ein. Ferner ist Spotify unzufrieden mit der Tatsache, dass Apple keine Kundendaten von Abonnenten an Dritthersteller herausgibt – so ist es Spotify nicht möglich, diese Kunden beispielsweise durch E-Mail-Kampagnen mit Werbung zu erreichen. Auch Restriktionen bei Siri, dem HomePod und der Apple Watch sind Spotify ein Dorn im Auge – hierüber verschaffe sich Apple einen Vorteil. Als letzten Punkt führt Spotify die Begutachtungsrichtlinien von Apple an, welche die Funktionalitäten der Spotify-App einschränke.
…und Apples Reaktion
Apple hat nun auf die Vorwürfe von Spotify
reagiert
und wirft dem Streaming-Anbieter vor, alle Vorteile des Apple-Ökosystems ausnutzen zu wollen ohne einen Beitrag zu leisten oder sich an die Regeln zu halten. Spotify wolle weiterhin hohe Umsätze im App Store erwirtschaften und von Apples Marketing profitieren, aber keinerlei Gegenleistung erbringen. Ohne Apple, den App Store und Apples Marketing-Anstrengungen wäre der Dienst niemals so groß geworden, so der Konzern aus Cupertino:
We believe that technology achieves its true potential when we infuse it with human creativity and ingenuity. From our earliest days, we've built our devices, software and services to help artists, musicians, creators and visionaries do what they do best.
Sixteen years ago, we launched the iTunes Store with the idea that there should be a trusted place where users discover and purchase great music and every creator is treated fairly. The result revolutionized the music industry, and our love of music and the people who make it are deeply engrained in Apple. Eleven years ago, the App Store brought that same passion for creativity to mobile apps. In the decade since, the App Store has helped create many millions of jobs, generated more than $120 billion for developers and created new industries through businesses started and grown entirely in the App Store ecosystem. At its core, the App Store is a safe, secure platform where users can have faith in the apps they discover and the transactions they make. And developers, from first-time engineers to larger companies, can rest assured that everyone is playing by the same set of rules. That's how it should be. We want more app businesses to thrive — including the ones that compete with some aspect of our business, because they drive us to be better. What Spotify is demanding is something very different. After using the App Store for years to dramatically grow their business, Spotify seeks to keep all the benefits of the App Store ecosystem — including the substantial revenue that they draw from the App Store's customers — without making any contributions to that marketplace. At the same time, they distribute the music you love while making ever-smaller contributions to the artists, musicians and songwriters who create it — even going so far as to take these creators to court. Spotify has every right to determine their own business model, but we feel an obligation to respond when Spotify wraps its financial motivations in misleading rhetoric about who we are, what we've built and what we do to support independent developers, musicians, songwriters and creators of all stripes. Spotify wouldn't be the business they are today without the App Store ecosystem, but now they're leveraging their scale to avoid contributing to maintaining that ecosystem for the next generation of app entrepreneurs. We think that's wrong.
Wie der Streit ausgeht, steht in den Sternen. Es ist nicht zu erwarten, dass Apple ohne Gegenwehr von der Umsatzbeteiligung abrückt. Ausgeschlossen dürfte sein, dass Apple die Datenschutzrichtlinien im App Store maßgeblich alteriert und Drittherstellern Zugriff auf die Kundendaten wie Telefonnummern oder E-Mail-Adressen gewährt.
