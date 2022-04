Apple kündigt aus Versehen neues Ladegerät mit zwei Anschlüssen an

Apple-Ladegerät mit zwei Anschlüssen

Use the Apple 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter and a USB-C cable (not included) to charge your device. Connect a USB-C cable to either port on the power adapter, extend the electrical prongs (if necessary), then plug the power adapter firmly into the power outlet. Ensure the power outlet is easily accessible for disconnecting. Connect the other end of the cable to your device.