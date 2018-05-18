Project Cars: Realistische Rennsimulation wird für Mobilgeräte entwickelt

GAMEVIL is teaming up with renowned UK-based developer, Slightly Mad Studios, to bring their hit IP Project CARS to mobile devices worldwide with a project currently dubbed Project CARS GO. This is GAMEVIL’s first foray into the mobile racing game market.



“We are excited to work with Slightly Mad Studios to bring Project CARS GO to mobile racing fans around the world,” said GAMEVIL USA president, Kyu Lee. “Project CARS GO will feature a host of licensed vehicles and deep car customization options that will bring the authenticity and feel of Project CARS to mobile devices.”