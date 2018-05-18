Project Cars: Realistische Rennsimulation wird für Mobilgeräte entwickelt
Project Cars erschien 2015 für Windows-PCs wie auch für Playstation und Xbox. Die Rennsimulation zeichnet sich besonders durch sehr realitätsnahes Fahrverhalten wie auch durch eine große Auswahl an Fahrzeugen und Rennstrecken aus. Kritik erntete das Spiel bei Erscheinen aufgrund eines zu simplen Karriere-Modus und stellenweise wenig detaillierter Grafiken mancher Rennstrecken.
Nun will das Entwicklerstudio Gamevil, ansässig in Korea und Kalifornien, das Spiel gemeinsam mit dem ursprünglichen Entwickler Slightly Mad Studios auch auf iPhone, iPad und Android-Geräte portieren:
GAMEVIL is teaming up with renowned UK-based developer, Slightly Mad Studios, to bring their hit IP Project CARS to mobile devices worldwide with a project currently dubbed Project CARS GO. This is GAMEVIL’s first foray into the mobile racing game market.
“We are excited to work with Slightly Mad Studios to bring Project CARS GO to mobile racing fans around the world,” said GAMEVIL USA president, Kyu Lee. “Project CARS GO will feature a host of licensed vehicles and deep car customization options that will bring the authenticity and feel of Project CARS to mobile devices.”
Ein Erscheinungstermin oder Preise wurden bisher nicht genannt. Project Cars verkaufte sich weltweit seit 2015 insgesamt zwei Millionen Mal - der Nachfolger "Project Cars 2" erschien im September letzten Jahres für PC, Playstation 4 und Xbox One.