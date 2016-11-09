Apple-CEO Tim Cook nimmt Stellung zum US-Wahlergebnis
In einer E-Mail an alle Apple-Mitarbeiter hat Apple-CEO Tim Cook zum US-Wahlergebnis, aus dem Donald Trump als zukünftiger US-Präsident hervorging, Stellung genommen. So ruft er zur Geschlossenheit unter Apple-Mitarbeitern auf und betont einmal mehr, dass Apple für alle offen sei und die Vielfalt der Mitarbeiter gelebt werden solle. Bemerkenswert an seiner Stellungnahme ist auch, dass Cook auf die Wahlkampfaussagen von Trump nicht eingeht.
Dabei stehen die von Trump vertretenen Positionen teilweise in deutlichem Gegensatz zu Apple, nicht nur beim Umgang mit Menschen anderer Nationalität oder Religion, sondern auch beim Datenschutz und Verschlüsselung. So wurde Apple von Trump deutlich kritisiert, als sich das Unternehmen in Cupertino einer Software-Hintertür für Sicherheitsbehörden verweigerte. Cook begründete diese Haltung mit der Befürchtung, dass die Hintertür in falsche Hände geraten und alle Apple-Kunden in Gefahr bringen kann. Geradezu als Beweis wurden einige Monate später zahlreiche Hack-Werkzeuge der US-Behörden von Hackern erbeutet.
Das Trump für Apple in anderen Bereichen auch eine Chance darstellen kann, zeigt
dessen Überlegung, Unternehmen eine reduzierte Besteuerung von Auslandsgewinnen zu ermöglichen. Doch auch auf diesen Punkt geht Tim Cook in seiner Stellungnahme nicht ein, um vermutlich eine weitere Polarisierung der politischen Debatte unter Apple-Mitarbeitern zu vermeiden. Stattdessen verweist
er auf ein Zitat von Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., der vor 50 Jahre die folgende Aussage machte: "Wenn du nicht fliegen kannst, dann renn. Wenn du nicht rennen kannst, dann geh. Wenn du nicht gehen kannst, dann kriech, aber was immer du machst, du musst dich vorwärts bewegen."
Tim Cook
Team,
I’ve heard from many of you today about the presidential election. In a political contest where the candidates were so different and each received a similar number of popular votes, it’s inevitable that the aftermath leaves many of you with strong feelings.
We have a very diverse team of employees, including supporters of each of the candidates. Regardless of which candidate each of us supported as individuals, the only way to move forward is to move forward together. I recall something Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. said 50 years ago: “If you can’t fly, then run. If you can’t run, then walk. If you can’t walk, then crawl, but whatever you do you have to keep moving forward.” This advice is timeless, and a reminder that we only do great work and improve the world by moving forward.
While there is discussion today about uncertainties ahead, you can be confident that Apple’s North Star hasn’t changed. Our products connect people everywhere, and they provide the tools for our customers to do great things to improve their lives and the world at large. Our company is open to all, and we celebrate the diversity of our team here in the United States and around the world — regardless of what they look like, where they come from, how they worship or who they love.
I’ve always looked at Apple as one big family and I encourage you to reach out to your co-workers if they are feeling anxious.
Let’s move forward — together!
Best,
Tim