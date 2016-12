Apples Weihnachtsgeschenk an alle Angestellten

Apple

We are here to enrich lives.

To help dreamers become doers,

to help passion expand human potential,

to do the best work of our lives.



AT OUR BEST



We give more than we take.

From the planet,

to the person beside us.

We become a place to belong

where everyone is welcome.

Everyone.



We draw strength from our differences.

From background and perspective

to collaboration and debate.

We are open.



We redefine expectations.

First for ourselves, then for the world.

Because we’re a little crazy.

Because "good enough" isn’t.

Because what we do says who we are.



We find courage.

To try and to fail,

to learn and to grow,

to figure out what’s next,

to imagine the unimaginable,

to do it all over again tomorrow.



AT OUR CORE



We believe our soul is our people.

People who recognize themselves

in each other.

People who shine a spotlight

only to stand outside it.

People who work to leave this world better than they found it.

People who live to enrich lives.