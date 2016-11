Tim Cook: AirPods erscheinen in den nächsten Wochen

Tim Cook

Give us a release date. I really bought in to the wireless vision you painted. Now I'm stuck waiting with my EarPods but can't charge my 7 at the same time which I need to do at work. Let us know if it's a month or 6 months, because then I'll just buy some other wireless headphones.

Thanks for your note. Sorry for the delaywe are finalizing them and I anticipate we will begin to ship over the next few weeks.