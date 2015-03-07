iBooks ade - wie von iBooks zu Calibre oder anderem ePub Programm

#!/bin/bash

function describe {

echo "#########################################################"

echo Usage: $0 {1 2}

echo Usage: $0 {Exportfolder debug-log}

echo Usage: example $0 {$HOME/Documents/Exportfolder $HOME/Destktop/$0/debug.log}

echo " "

echo This script will read the iTunes books from $STARTFOLDER

echo "#########################################################"

}





START_temp=$HOME/Library/Containers/com.apple.BKAgentService

STARTFOLDER=$START_temp/Data/Documents/iBooks/Books



if [ -z "$1" ] || [ ! -d "$1" ]; then

echo >&2 "Error: You must supply the first argument as a directory!"

describe

exit 1

elif [ -z "$2" ] || [ -d "$2" ]; then

echo >&2 "Error: You must supply the second argument as a filename, not directory!"

describe

exit 1

fi



EXPFOLDER=$1

DEBUGLOG=$2

TEMPDIR=$EXPFOLDER/tmp/ && mkdir -p $TEMPDIR





# ************************************************************ ****

# get file list of existing books/files in the startfolder for debugging only

# ************************************************************ ****

cd $STARTFOLDER

FILES="`find . -type d -maxdepth 1`" #$FILES is only for debugging

echo "Starting the program $0:" && echo "Starting the program $0 at `date`" > $DEBUGLOG # second part only for debugging

echo "Following files found:" >> $DEBUGLOG # only for debugging

echo $FILES >> $DEBUGLOG # only for debugging







# ************************************************************ ******************************

# exclude the root dir and ds store file in the start folder

# for each book (actually folder in iTunes) process the following steps

# - remove iTunesMetadata

# - get the title of the book from the opf file

# - add mimetype file to epub zip

# - add iTunesArtwork file to epub zip

# - add META-INF folder to epub zip

# - add all other files to epub zip

# ************************************************************ ******************************

for f in ./*

do

cd $STARTFOLDER

if [ "$f" == "." ] || [ "$f" == ".." ] || [ "$f" == "./.DS_Store" ] || [ ! -d "$f" ]

then

continue

fi

cp -r "$f" "$TEMPDIR/"

cd "$TEMPDIR/$f"

echo "Working now in following folder:" >> $DEBUGLOG # - only for debugging

echo "$f" >> $DEBUGLOG # - only for debugging



# ****************************************

# remove iTunesMetadata

# ****************************************

rm -rf iTunesMetadata*



# ************************************************

# get the title of the book from the opf file

# ************************************************

value=`find . -type f -name "*.opf" -exec cat {} \;`

title=$( sed -n 's/.*<dc:title.*>\([^<]*\)<\/dc:title>.*/\1/p' <<< $value )

title=$( echo $title | cut -c 1-93 )

title=$( echo ${title/:/ } )

title=$( echo ${title/\//_} )

title=$( echo ${title/&/&} )

echo "The following book title was generated:" >> $DEBUGLOG # - only for debugging

echo "$title" >> $DEBUGLOG # - only for debugging





# ****************************************

# add mimetype file to epub zip

# ****************************************

if [ -f ./mimetype ]

then

echo "Add mimetypes to book $title" >> $DEBUGLOG # - only for debugging

zip -X0 "$EXPFOLDER/$title.epub" "mimetype" >> $DEBUGLOG

rm -rf mimetype

rm -rf ./.DS_Store

else

echo the file "mimetype" does not exist, without that file you will not have a valid epub file

exit 1

fi



# ****************************************

# add iTunesArtwork file to epub zip

# ****************************************

if [ -f ./iTunesArtwork ]

then

cp ./iTunesArtwork ./cover.png

echo "Add iTunesArtwork to book $title" >> $DEBUGLOG # - only for debugging

zip -Xr "$EXPFOLDER/$title.epub" "iTunesArtwork" "cover.png" >> $DEBUGLOG

rm -rf ./iTunesArtwork

rm -rf ./cover.png

fi



# ****************************************

# add META-INF folder to epub zip

# ****************************************

if [ -d ./META-INF ]

then

cc="${PWD##*/}"

echo "Add META-INF to book $title" >> $DEBUGLOG # - only for debugging

zip -Xr "$EXPFOLDER/$title.epub" "META-INF" >> $DEBUGLOG

rm -rf ./META-INF

fi



# ****************************************

# add all other files to epub zip

# ****************************************

cc="${PWD##*/}"

FILESINDIR="./*"

for g in $FILESINDIR

do

echo "Add rest of the files to book $title" >> $DEBUGLOG # - only for debugging

zip -Xr "$EXPFOLDER/$title.epub" "$g" >> $DEBUGLOG

done

done



# ****************************************

# rename .ibooks into .epub files

# ****************************************

string='.ibooks'

cd "$EXPFOLDER"

for h in ./*

do

if [[ $h == *$string* ]]

then

for h in * ; do mv "$h" "${h//.ibooks/.epub}" ; done

fi

done



# ****************************************

# Remove temporary work directory

# ****************************************

echo "Remove temporary directory" >> $DEBUGLOG

rm -rf $TEMPDIR



echo "finished" && echo "Finished at `date`" >> $DEBUGLOG

echo "Please find the following files in $EXPFOLDER"

echo " "

echo `ls -a $EXPFOLDER`

echo "Please find the log file here: $DEBUGLOG"

exit 0

cd OrdnerName

ls

pwd